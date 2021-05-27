Charles Oliveira Explains Why He Is Not In Khabib’s Shadow

Charles Oliveira believes that it is the start of the new era in the lightweight division. After winning the vacant UFC lightweight championship belt by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in Houston, Oliveira returned to his home country of Brazil to celebrate with his hometown. The new lightweight king does not believe that former UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s legacy and subsequent retirement does not loom large over him but insists that a new era has begun under him.