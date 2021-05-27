Cancel
Charles Oliveira Explains Why He Is Not In Khabib’s Shadow

By Kenny Lee
mmanews.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Oliveira believes that it is the start of the new era in the lightweight division. After winning the vacant UFC lightweight championship belt by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in Houston, Oliveira returned to his home country of Brazil to celebrate with his hometown. The new lightweight king does not believe that former UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s legacy and subsequent retirement does not loom large over him but insists that a new era has begun under him.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday heads back to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with what figures to be a surprisingly fun main draw. From a marquee standpoint, UFC on ESPN 25 is a one-fight card: the Chan Sung Jung-Dan Ige headliner promises to be a banger and also looks to be the only bout with any sort of immediate stakes. Beyond that, entertainment exists up and down the six-fight slate. Alexey Oleynik’s brand of heavyweight strangeness is always worth watching, and veterans like Marlon Vera, Julian Erosa and Matt Brown always carry the potential for some violence.