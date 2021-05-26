Protect wheat from FHB

First off, Nipplewort is not an overly common weed species. Finding fields with uniform and relatively dense stands of this weed has proven challenging, and therefore difficult to do replicated herbicide trials. For the farmers that have it though, it does negatively affect crop production, especially in winter cereals where it typically germinates in the fall and becomes quite large by the time postemergence herbicides are applied in the spring. Secondly, nipplewort is tolerant to a lot of herbicides. Therefore, you need to screen a lot of herbicides and tank-mixes in order to find promising treatments that you would want to test under field conditions.