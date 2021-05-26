Cancel
Agriculture

Protect wheat from FHB

By Nathan Mueller University of Nebraska Extension
Beatrice Daily Sun
 29 days ago

Fusarium head blight (FHB), also called head scab, is a fungal disease that infects wheat during flowering, which typically occurs between mid-May to early June in this area. Over the past 15 years widespread FHB epidemics occurred in Nebraska in 2007, 2008, 2015, and 2019. Southeast Nebraska is particularly prone to FHB issues. In addition to yield loss as high as 50%, FHB reduces grain quality and the received price at the elevator due to damaged kernels or presence of a mycotoxin. A $1 per bushel dockage would not be uncommon or the semi-load could be rejected.

