Letter: Commissioners numbers don't agree with OHA or CDC

12 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, as of Monday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of positive cases is now at 3,319. Of those, 3,159 are people that have received positive test results and 160 are presumptive. There have been 71 deaths. 14 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 8 locally and 6 outside the area. 127 people are in isolation. 255 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 382 people that are either in isolation or quarantine. That is an increase of 15 people since Sunday.