Letter: Commissioners numbers don't agree with OHA or CDC
It appears Douglas County Commissioners were not being entirely truthful when they said on May 18 that over 50% of eligible Douglas County residents had already been vaccinated, claiming 11,848 total residents vaccinated at Veterans Hospitals and Tribal sites were not included in numbers reported by the state. It turns out the Center for Disease Control (CDC) also tracks vaccinations in every county and their numbers DO include VA Hospital and Tribal site vaccinations.www.nrtoday.com