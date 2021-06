Champaign and Urbana school districts will once again be providing free summer meals for anyone 18 and under. Here is pick up and site information:. Meals are available at Centennial, Franklin, Jefferson, and several elementary schools, as well as numerous mobile sites throughout Champaign. You can find the full list, as well as information on days and times, at the Champaign Unit 4 Schools website. Meals need to be picked up daily, and will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day.