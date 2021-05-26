Cancel
Shenandoah, IA

Liquor license approved for Legacy 3 Theatre in Shenandoah

By Heidi Hertensen Editor
Cover picture for the articleWhen the Legacy 3 theatre reopens next month in Shenandoah, patrons will have the option to purchase alcohol. During the May 25 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the Council unanimously approved a new permit Class C Liquor License with Sunday Sales for Main Street Theatre in Shenandoah. City Administrator AJ Lyman said Bill Barstow, owner of Main Street Theatres, indicated alcohol sales would be limited to groups where all individuals were age 21 or over. Lyman said it was more of a convenience for patrons as Barstow indicated the volume of alcohol sold was low.

