Letter: After 'public shaming,' it would be nice to see an apology

NRToday.com
 5 days ago

I’d like to respond to Micki Hall’s recent letter “Democracy reveals itself with each election”. I appreciated Mrs. Hall’s gracious congratulations to her victorious opponent, Andrew Shirtcliff (as well as to the rest of the special election candidates). She ran a good race, but came up a little short (1%). The results of this school board election were eerily similar to the results of the recent mascot vote. One person, Charles Lee, made the difference in the mascot decision, and one percent made the difference in this one. I guess our votes really do matter!

