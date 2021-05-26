Letter: After 'public shaming,' it would be nice to see an apology

When men and women fail to acknowledge the obvious and certified truth of an issue and do it for fear of being ostracized and denounced by a powerful person; they are cowards. If they fail to recognize and understand that they are being lied to when the truth is evident and verified, they are cowards. These people are unfit for public office. The Republican members of congress, on the National and state level demonstrate their incompetence daily. With Arizona in its continued audit and recounts of the election and Nationally for the refusal to accept what happened on January 6th. I urge my fellow citizens to never forget these incompetent decisions and cowardly actions and vote these spineless public servants out of office. Sycophants are not public servants; they are only servants to their master and themselves.