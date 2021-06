CLEVELAND — To win in tennis, you have to know how to lose. Just as in life, not every shot will go your way. But when the next one does come, you have to be ready. “Me? I wasn't a very patient person. I've learned to wait for things, to work harder for things, and tennis has helped me become more patient, and disciplined in those areas.,” said Carter Harris of the valuable lesson he learned since starting summer camp at the age of 9 and picking up a racquet for the very first time. The camp is Advantage Cleveland Tennis and Education.