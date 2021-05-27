Cancel
Restaurants

Baroness Bar Opens on Vernon Boulevard Thursday, Replaces Corner Bistro

Queens Post
Queens Post
 23 days ago
The Baroness will open at 47-18 Vernon Blvd on Thursday, taking over the space where the Corner Bistro was located (Photo: Michael Dorgan, April 5, 2021)

A Long Island City bar that closed last year will reopen in a new spot on Vernon Boulevard Thursday.

The Baroness bar, which was located at 41-26 Crescent St. before closing at the beginning of the pandemic, will reopen at 47-18 Vernon Blvd.

The owners are taking over the space that had been occupied by Corner Bistro, which shuttered in October.

The Baroness, which opened on Crescent Street in November 2013, is known for its Victorian-themed décor and specialty burgers. The operators will offer a similar menu to what was served at their former location, with an extensive list of craft beers, wines, spirits and cocktails.

The bar, which is owned by the husband-and-wife duo Kyle Radzyminski and Melanie Lemieux, will feature a large patio area to the rear.

The pair also own The Huntress bar, which is located at 24-03 41st Ave.

Will Gauger is also a partner in the Baroness.

