Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FROM THE PUBLISHER | The unmasking

The Manhattan Mercury
 29 days ago

I’ve pretty much quit wearing a mask. I keep one with me most of the time, since they’re still required in certain places. But I’ve noticed that even in those places, most people aren’t wearing them anyway. It’s liberating. While I got accustomed to wearing one, I never enjoyed it,...

themercury.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Hyvee#Dillons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthunionspringsherald.com

CDC issued an advisory about RSV

RSV, a cold-like respiratory illness, is spiking in cases across the southern U.S. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued an official advisory urging clinicians and caregivers to be on the lookout for this virus. It attacks the lungs and airwaves. There has been a rise in these infections...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Health officials discuss link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen-point six percent of North Dakota children are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and Health Department officials say that is slightly below the U.S. average. But with recent reports of a cardiac condition in young people who’ve gotten a COVID-19 shot, some parents may have concerns. The...
Public HealthVox

Why some fully vaccinated people are still wearing masks

Fully vaxxed, and still masked. The habit of masking up wasn’t so easily changed by new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — at least in the first few days following its release, according to a new poll from Vox and Data for Progress. Most respondents (61 percent), including more than half of those who are fully vaccinated, said they were continuing to wear masks outdoors.
Sciencetimebusinessnews.com

How Mass Vaccination Centers Are Built in Your Community

COVID 19 has crippled economies, entire populations, and nations around the world. Save for a few countries, COVID 19 has crept into the lives of every single person on Earth, directly or indirectly. Many forecast models are trying to guess where the number of infections is headed. However, it will not change the fact that more than 160 million people have been infected with the virus ever since 2019.
PharmaceuticalsThe Spokesman-Review

Why, even with vaccines, COVID-19 will always be with us

The road to ending the COVID-19 health crisis is long and paved with uncertainty. Many countries are counting on vaccines to build sufficient immunity in their populations so that SARS-CoV-2 isn’t able to find susceptible people to infect, causing transmission of the coronavirus to slow and eventually stop. But even...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Letter: COVID vaccination should be a personal choice

According to information gathered from CDC files by Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit run by Robert F Kennedy Jr., over 5,000 deaths have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System after people received the mRNA anti-COVID vaccines. What percentage of all adverse reactions, have actually been reported, is unknown.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Unmasked Speaking Key Transmitter of Covid-19

Talking worse than coughing for spreading virus, researchers found. Unmasked human speech appears to have been the most important contributor to the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a review of the literature by U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) researchers. Based on the review, the...
Public Healthlegaltalknetwork.com

The Great UnMasking

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for taking off our masks and relaxing certain social distance protocols associated with COVID-19. In this episode we discuss what workplaces need to consider before they change their policies with Melissa Legault from Squire Patton Boggs. Special thanks to our...
Relationshipsnny360.com

Politicians, parents: ‘Unmask our kids now’

ALBANY — Melissa Jones has had enough. A Cobleskill mom of two children, ages 9 and 4, Jones’ eyes filled with tears Wednesday morning while speaking at a podium in West Capitol Park. “I asked (my son) what he thought about not wearing a mask in school and taking a...
Sahuarita, AZsahuaritasun.com

SUSD unmasks students, looks at other policy changes

Sahuarita Unified School District took a cautious approach when it came to COVID-19 protocols and procedures. Among other things, they required masks on SUSD campuses up until the last Governing Board meeting on June 9. Face coverings became optional immediately that night, following a series of meetings attended by parents...
PharmaceuticalsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

No Evidence Yet to Suggest COVID Vaccine Booster is Needed, CDC Group Says

There’s no evidence yet to suggest that a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot is needed, a working group for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. That could change as the pandemic evolves, however, and public health officials will continue to monitor the virus to determine if additional shots are warranted in the future.
Public HealthBakersfield Californian

VALERIE SCHULTZ: Looking forward to life unmasked

Thanks to the new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic, I now own a bunch of cloth face masks. Some are homemade. Some are store-bought. Some convey messages. Some are plain. Some are adjustable. Some wash well. Some are better than others at not fogging up my glasses. I keep one mask in the car, one in my jacket pocket, two in my purse. I am prepared for the masked life.