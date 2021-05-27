AlmaLinux 8.4, Oracle Linux 8 Update 4 Released

Mozilla has announced the availability of version 89 of the Firefox browser for Windows, MacOS and Linux. The new version gives Firefox a modern new look, which is easy to use and clear. The update brings customized toolbars and menus so you can put important things first so you can find what you need. The tabs contain clear information and support focused and flexible work. There are further improvements, bug fixes and security improvements, which can be found below. This update also covers 9 vulnerabilities in older versions of Firefox. Details on security holes covered with Firefox 89 can be found here Here. Users who have installed an older version of Firefox will receive the update automatically. You can download the update from here Help -> via Firefox -> Update to version 89.0 Can be loaded manually. More information about this update can be found below or from Mozilla.