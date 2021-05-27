Cancel
AlmaLinux 8.4, Oracle Linux 8 Update 4 Released

phoronix.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing last week's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4, various downstreams are beginning to release their respective updates based against the RHEL 8.4 changes. Oracle has announced Oracle Linux 8 Update 4 for x86_64 and AArch64. This is Oracle's Linux distribution with the RHEL 8.4 source changes pulled in. Plus Oracle continues to offer their "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel" as a newer Linux kernel build alternative to their Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) that tracks just the upstream RHEL kernel changes.

www.phoronix.com
#Oracle Linux#Linux Distribution#Linux Kernel#Downstreams#Rhel#Rhck#Almalinux#Cloudlinux Inc
