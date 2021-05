A Missoula man accused of dealing large amounts of methamphetamine and having 9 pounds of the substance on his property admitted to a trafficking crime on Tuesday. Terry David Starrett, 53, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth, a Tuesday press release from the District of Montana U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He faces a mandatory five- to 40-year minimum sentence in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release.