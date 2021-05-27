Salma Hayek 'Pulls No Punches' With High Heels Yoga Balance
Salma Hayek is delvering zen yoga poses in platform heels and she's "pulling no punches." The 54-year-old actress, massively in the news of late for upcoming MCU movie The Eternals, is fresh from a glamorous and unusual photoshoot for her Variety feature, one that brought the Mexican talking about her career and revealing a near-fatal COVID battle. Sharing shots and video footage from the shoot with her 17.9 million Instagram followers, Salma stunned her fans. Check out the balancing act below.www.inquisitr.com