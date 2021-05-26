Rick Roberts: What The Heck Is Wrong With Us?

Last week was National Police Week. Oh, you didn’t know? If you watch the lamestream media, you probably didn’t! Past presidents, even lefties like Barack Obama, honored police and their sacrifice during National Police Week. Walter Biden (see Rick’s show page on WBAP.com to see Biden’s resemblance to Jeff Dunham’s Walter) sent his own message to police. Started off well enough, then he accused cops of spreading mistrust among Black and Brown communities. This is how you honor the sacrifice of cops, Walter? Rick has something to say about that, and he wants to hear from you! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)