Violent Crimes

Rick Roberts: What The Heck Is Wrong With Us?

wbap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe saw how they honored the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis…with gunshots. Not to be outdone, rioters in Portland set fires and threw bottles of frozen water and eggs at police. Now in San Jose, CA, 8 people were shot and killed, including the suspect. In every city that has defunded its police, homicides and violent crime are up. This is what happens when the Left is in charge. What the heck is wrong with us? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

www.wbap.com
George Floyd
Rick Roberts: What Is Your Personal Message To Law Enforcement?

Rick throws the phone lines open to you! In the previous segment, Rick asked if you have a personal message for law enforcement. Since Walter Biden can’t seem to bring himself to properly honor police, it falls to you to do it! Rick takes your calls and asks you a simple question: What is your personal message to law enforcement? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Law Enforcementwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Walter Biden Honors Cops…By Telling Them They Spread Mistrust!

Last week was National Police Week. Oh, you didn’t know? If you watch the lamestream media, you probably didn’t! Past presidents, even lefties like Barack Obama, honored police and their sacrifice during National Police Week. Walter Biden (see Rick’s show page on WBAP.com to see Biden’s resemblance to Jeff Dunham’s Walter) sent his own message to police. Started off well enough, then he accused cops of spreading mistrust among Black and Brown communities. This is how you honor the sacrifice of cops, Walter? Rick has something to say about that, and he wants to hear from you! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Minoritieswbap.com

Rick Roberts: “When It Comes To Privilege, The One Color That Matters Is Green!”

That’s what Paris Dennard, the RNC National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media Affairs, thinks about “wokeness”. What is being woke? It’s what liberals call being “awake” to the racism and other injustices minorities face. But the Left has taken it so far that even some Democrats think they’ll face backlash at the ballot box. And Paris says make no mistake about it: wokeness is real and it’s intentional. But privilege isn’t about color, it’s about access, and people of all colors, yes, even Black people, have privilege! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Tarrant County, TXwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Do The Democratic Socialists’ Tactics Seem Familiar?

Dividing us. Instigating riots. Co-opting education to brainwash our kids. Accusing their opposition of being fascists. The Left have used all these in the past year to weaponize everything from COVID to the George Floyd death. But modern socialists are using an old playbook. In 1966, a film called “The Communist Takeover Explained” was released, and you can view it on YouTube. It explains how Communists took over a country. Does all this seem familiar? Do you think that can’t happen here in the USA? Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Kidswbap.com

Rick Roberts: Are Our Kids Being Brainwashed?

Ever wonder where kids get their crazy ideas? Have you checked what your kids are being taught in school, lately? It’s more than just Critical Race Theory. For decades the Left have taken over the education systems to turn them into reliable Democratic voters. Is it working? Campus Reform asked college students: do you support cancelling Memorial Day? What do you think the future leaders of our country answered? Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Texas Statewbap.com

Rick Roberts: Constitutional Carry Will Be The Law Of The Land In Texas!

BREAKING NEWS: The Texas House And Senate came to an agreement on Constitutional Carry! The two chambers previously passed differing versions of this bill, which has been a legislative priority for Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. A compromise had to be hashed out, and State Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano, the Republican Chairman of the House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee, is here on the show to announce the agreement. Details will follow, but it seems very likely Gov. Abbott will sign the bill into law. You, the people, have spoken: you wanted Constitutional Carry, and now you’ve got it! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Dallas, TXwbap.com

Rick Roberts: How Does Defunding Police Affect Communities? Look No Further Than Austin…

The Texas Senate is working on passing the House’s version of a bill that would punish Texas cities for defunding their police. The bill is aimed squarely at places like Austin, which cut $150 million from it’s police budget. How has that affected Austin? Det. Kenneth Casady, President of the Austin Police Association, says that early on a Sunday morning, a person was shot in the head. But no units were available…it took 16 minutes for police to respond! Dallas is already a 1,000 cops short. Is this what we want here in the Dallas/Fort Worth region? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
PoliticsIdaho Mountain Express

What’s wrong with this picture?

Brilliant! The Department of Fish and Game is thinning the elk that the Senate is trying to protect. Hasn’t anyone told them that’s what the wolves are for?. I am a property owner and part-time resident of Idaho and believe in protecting the balance of nature. What’s wrong with this picture?
Books & LiteraturePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Almost dead in Denver

FSG ($28) At a peace rally he organized in Denver’s Holly Square in 2013, Terrance Roberts shot Hasan “Munch” Jones. “The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun, and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood,” opens with this shooting, which left Jones paralyzed, before taking readers back to 1955. Terrance’s grandmother, Ernestine, had run away from the Arkansas cotton plantation where she and her family worked. She arrived in the Park Hill neighborhood of Denver, Co., to begin a new life at age 19. Ernestine would be one of the community’s first Black residents.
MinoritiesPosted by
Amomama

Racist Man Insults Black Man at Gas Station, Learns His Lesson an Hour Later – Story of the Day

A man arguing over a place in line at a gas station uses a racial slur and ends up regretting it when the man he insulted proves he is a better person. Jeff Seffrin was an impatient man, and nothing irritated him more than waiting. Yet here he was, at 5 o'clock in the afternoon, waiting in line to get some gas when he should be on his way to his daughter's birthday party.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 39, eaten alive by bear in Colorado is identified as partner pays tribute

The heartbroken partner of a woman killed by a bear has paid tribute to his “lifelong adventurer” partner following her remains being discovered last week. She was identified by her boyfriend after her remains were found on Friday night 350 miles southwest of Denver in the town of Durango. The autopsy revealed she died of “penetrating injuries to the neck” including multiple bite wounds, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith reported.Her boyfriend described her as “my northern star and the love of my life.”He continued, “Laney spent her life in the outdoors and was an experienced and knowledgeable operator...