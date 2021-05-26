Rick Roberts: What The Heck Is Wrong With Us?
We saw how they honored the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis…with gunshots. Not to be outdone, rioters in Portland set fires and threw bottles of frozen water and eggs at police. Now in San Jose, CA, 8 people were shot and killed, including the suspect. In every city that has defunded its police, homicides and violent crime are up. This is what happens when the Left is in charge. What the heck is wrong with us? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)www.wbap.com