Annabee McIntire, 99, of Montpelier, IN, (Jackson Twp., Wells Co.) passed away at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Bridgewater Centre in Hartford City, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 12 PM to 2 PM.