Helen L. Jones, age 92, formerly of Upland, died early Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021 in Heritage Pointe in Warren, where she had been a resident since June 2018. Born on the family farm in Monroe Township of Grant County on Friday, July 13, 1928 to D. Estel and Margaret (Green) Spencer, she was the youngest of three and the only daughter. She enjoyed her growing up years and felt that life on the farm was the best. She loved recalling the stories of farm life and especially telling her brothers how much harder she worked than they did. She was a proud member of the Jefferson Township class of 1946. After graduating she was involved in many activities including being a Rural Youth leader, dancing with a square-dancing team that traveled to Chicago to appear on a popular country and western show, and she was a left-handed pitcher for an Upland softball team.