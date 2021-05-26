Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upland, IN

Helen L. Jones

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen L. Jones, age 92, formerly of Upland, died early Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021 in Heritage Pointe in Warren, where she had been a resident since June 2018. Born on the family farm in Monroe Township of Grant County on Friday, July 13, 1928 to D. Estel and Margaret (Green) Spencer, she was the youngest of three and the only daughter. She enjoyed her growing up years and felt that life on the farm was the best. She loved recalling the stories of farm life and especially telling her brothers how much harder she worked than they did. She was a proud member of the Jefferson Township class of 1946. After graduating she was involved in many activities including being a Rural Youth leader, dancing with a square-dancing team that traveled to Chicago to appear on a popular country and western show, and she was a left-handed pitcher for an Upland softball team.

www.chronicle-tribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, IN
City
Upland, IN
County
Grant County, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Show
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Country And Western#And She Was#Monroe County#Jefferson County#Chicago#Rural Youth#Green Rrb Spencer#Monroe Township#Jefferson Township#Daughter#Brothers#Heritage Pointe#Farm Life#July#Western Show#Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Income TaxPosted by
The Associated Press

ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rich really are different from you and me: They’re better at dodging the tax collector. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill was zero in 2018. And financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax, according to a report Tuesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

The Justice Department on Monday recovered some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, cracking down on hackers who launched the most disruptive U.S. cyberattack on record. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...