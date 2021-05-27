Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Game of Thrones' The Mountain Reveals Ripped New Look at 110-Point Weight Loss

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain from Game of Thrones is absolutely ripped in some brand new photos. Hafthor Bjornsson entered the zeitgeist through the hit show and his massive presence. But, now he’s lost 110 pounds and sharing his journey with the fans. On Instagram, the Icelandic Giant took a second to explain how all of this went down. He’s been cutting weight to start his boxing career. He’s already bested the World’s Strongest Man competition. Along with those strongman feats, he also captured the Arnold Strongman Classic title. Now, if he can make this boxing dream happen, there could be a massive payday in the works. (We all can admit that Jake Paul and his host of challengers mean that anyone can make it if they have a large enough platform.)

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hafthor Bjornsson
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Eddie Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#The Icelandic Giant#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Weight LossWTVF

Weight Loss Myths

Lori debunked weight loss myths. Find more debunked weight loss myths at www.lifebyloriz.com. Also on the website you’ll find a FREE download available called "Quick and Easy Mind, Body, & Soul Boosters". The guide is filled with lifestyle tools to help you set a healthy foundation for your mind, body, & soul. Follow @life_by_loriz on Instagram.
TV Seriescrossroadstoday.com

Emilia Clarke reveals Game of Thrones scene SHE WOULD change

Emilia Clarke would stop her character from dying in ‘Game of Thrones’ if she could go back and change one moment from the HBO series. The 34-year-old actress played Daenerys Targaryen – the Mother of Dragons – in the acclaimed fantasy TV series but was killed off in the very last episode and she admits she’d love to alter that scene if she could.
Weight LossHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson reveals surprising secret behind 65lbs weight loss

Rebel Wilson is in the best shape of her life after embarking on a 'year of health' in 2020. The Pitch Perfect actress has lost an incredible 65lbs since she began her wellness journey, and now she's revealed the one routine she picked up that's helped her reach her target weight.
Combat SportsComicBook

Watch Lamar Odom Knock Out Aaron Carter During Celebrity Boxing Match

Lamar Odom knocked out Aaron Carter in their wild boxing match on Friday night. The most 2021 sentence possible was a part of the Celebrity Boxing promotion. Not many would have taken the 41-year-old NBA champion to dispatch the 31-year-old pop star, but that’s exactly what happened. Odom landed one devastating strike in Round 2 and that was all she wrote. Carter was also sent to the mat in the opening round in what felt like an omen of things to come. The trend of celebrities stepping into the ring doesn’t look to be going anywhere. Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman talked to TMZ when the bout was announced. He sounded happy that people were gravitating toward these kinds of events again after the success of Logan and Jake Paul.
Fitnesslionheartv.net

Angel Locsin reveals her going on a weight-loss program

Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin finally revealed that she is starting to go on a diet. The 36-year-old actress revealed that after a few years, she’s finally trying a diet food detox program from a respected clinic. On Instagram, the Locsin posted two consecutive stories of herself enjoying the start of...
TV & VideosTorrentFreak

Triller Sues YourEXTRA YouTube Channel For Jake Paul Fight Piracy

People who thought that uploading the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight to YouTube was a good idea are now having their opinions changed by Triller. As the list of targets expands, Triller has filed a new lawsuit targeting the operator of the YourEXTRA YouTube channel, demanding what could stretch to millions in damages for breaches of copyright law and the Federal Communications Act.
Combat Sportsdexerto.com

KSI mocks Bryce Hall fight challenge: “How dare you!”

British YouTube star KSI is currently focusing on his music career — but that didn’t stop Bryce Hall from calling him out for a potential boxing match, which KSI doesn’t seem to be entertaining. Bryce Hall faced off against rival influencer Austin McBroom in the Battle of the Platforms this...