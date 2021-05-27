PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2021 Divide Fans
Today, Sony revealed the free PlayStation Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting for June 2021. In 2021, Sony has upped the ante with PlayStation Plus. While Xbox Games With Gold has had a shambolic 2021, PlayStation Plus is having one of its best years to date, if not its best year. We are just now getting to the halfway point of the year, yet the subscription service has already given away multiple incredible games, including Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Control. That said, June 2021's offering is a bit less exciting than in recent months. It's not bad, but it does hold the momentum.comicbook.com