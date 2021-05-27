Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gregg County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola County, De Soto Parish and Shelby County. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Gladewater. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.2 feet. * Flood stage is 26 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CDT Thursday was 34.7 feet. * Forecast...The Sabine River near Gladewater is expected to fall to 29.0 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...Expect flooding to slowly diminish through the end of May and into early June.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gladewater, TX
County
Wood County, TX
City
Longview, TX
County
Upshur County, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Rusk, TX
County
Gregg County, TX
County
Smith County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Sabine#Smith Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...