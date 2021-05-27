Severe Weather Statement issued for Banner, Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Kimball THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KIMBALL AND SOUTHERN BANNER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.