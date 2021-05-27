Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 633 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Crossroads, or 21 miles north of Tatum, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Causey and Lingo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH