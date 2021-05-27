Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 antibody drug

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuMBI_0aCaRN2h00
© iStock

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 antibody drug made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, has been authorized for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, the FDA said in a statement.

The drug is not for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or those who require oxygen therapy.

GSK developed the drug with Vir Biotechnology.

The companies said in a separate statement that the treatment will be available for appropriate patients in the U.S. “in the coming weeks.” The companies further said they plan to file for full approval of the treatment “in the second half of 2021.”

GSK and Vir said the drug was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk adults by 85 percent in a trial of 868 patients.

The most common adverse events in the treatment group were rash and diarrhea, which were mild or moderate.

The company also said that data from lab studies shows that sotrovimab “maintains activity against all known circulating variants of concern,” though the clinical impact of the data is not yet known.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses.

Former President Trump praised an investigational monoclonal antibody made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that he was treated with when he contracted COVID-19 late last year. The FDA authorized that treatment in late November.

Another treatment from Eli Lilly has also been authorized by the FDA.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

239K+
Followers
24K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Regeneron Pharmaceuticals#Glaxosmithkline#Gsk#Sotrovimab#Vir Biotechnology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & Biotechfdanews.com

FDA Approves Lower Dose of Regeneron’s COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has received an updated Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for a lower dosage of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab/imdevimab). The FDA has authorized a 1,200-mg dose, which is half of the amount originally authorized (DID, Nov. 24, 2020). The revised EUA also says REGEN-COV should...
Public HealthGenomeWeb

Amazon, Diabetomics Get FDA Emergency Use Authorizations for Coronavirus Tests

NEW YORK ─ The US Food and Drug Administration has granted separate Emergency Use Authorizations for SARS-CoV-2 assays developed by Amazon and Diabetomics. The agency granted EUA to STS Lab Holdco, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, for the Amazon Real-Time RT-PCR DTC Test for Detecting SARS-CoV-2. The test is authorized as a direct-to-consumer product for testing individual anterior nasal swab specimens self-collected at home using the Amazon COVID19 Test Collection Kit DTC. Any individual 18 years or older, including individuals without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19, can conduct testing.
ScienceMedscape News

IgM COVID-19 Antibody Drug Appears Promising in Mouse Studies

(Reuters) - An experimental new type of antibody drug from IGM Bioscience Inc may be more potent at inhibiting the coronavirus and its variants than antibody therapies currently in use, research in mice suggests. And it is easier to administer with more direct affect on the lungs. Current antibody drugs...
Pharmaceuticalsfirstwordpharma.com

Moderna Files for Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in the United States

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it has requested an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). "We are pleased to announce that we have...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody drug can now be administered subcutaneously

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were up 1.0% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said U.S. regulators had authorized a lower-dose and subcutaneous version of its COVID-19 antibody treatment. The updated emergency-use authorization now says that patients will receive a dose that is half the size of the original dose of the monoclonal antibody. In addition, providers can administer the drug using a subcutaneous injection instead of intravenous infusion when needed. Regeneron's antibody cocktail can be prescribed to people who are at least 12 years, have received a positive COVID-19 test, and have mild or moderate cases of COVID-19. The company also said it expects to get full approval for the antibody therapy from the Food and Drug Administration later this summer. Regeneron's stock is up 4.6% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 11.6%.
PharmaceuticalsUpNorthLive.com

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for use of COVID-19 vaccine in ages 12-17

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Moderna has requested an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna's vaccine is currently used for people 18 and older. “We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for an emergency use authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

FDA authorizes Regeneron’s Covid drug at lower dose, and in injectable formulation

Covid-19 vaccinations have tempered the pandemic’s spread in the U.S., but infections are still happening and not everyone is eligible for the authorized shots. Those needing a Covid antibody treatment now have another, more convenient option. The FDA has expanded emergency use for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ antibody cocktail to include an injectable formulation, providing an alternative to the intravenous infusion that requires patients to sit for 20 minutes or more.
Medical ScienceMonthly Prescribing Reference

Q&A: Monoclonal Antibodies for COVID-19

The onslaught of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic has presented an “unprecedented challenge to develop and identify effective medication strategies.”1 Among several agents under investigation, monoclonal antibodies have emerged as key “promising” interventions for disease management.2 Given that many of these new agents are still under development, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued several emergency use authorizations (EUAs) to make these agents available on an emergent basis to affected patients.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

COVID-19 Vaccine Drug Substance Manufactured By Emergent BioSolutions Authorized As Part Of Johnson & Johnson's Emergency Use Authorization

Emergent continues to work with the FDA to address identified observations at Bayview facility in order to release additional batches and resume production. GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) - Get Report today announced that two batches of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Emergent BioSolutions at its Baltimore Bayview facility were determined to be suitable for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and have been authorized as part of Johnson & Johnson's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
Public HealthStreetInsider.com

OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Receives Three Emergency Use Authorizations for its COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests for Non-Prescription (OTC), Professional and Prescription Use

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) announced today that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, which the Company is branding as InteliSwabâ„¢. These tests detect active COVID-19 infection. The FDA has authorized the InteliSwabâ„¢ COVID-19 Rapid Test for Over-the-Counter (OTC) use without a prescription. FDA has also authorized the InteliSwabâ„¢ COVID-19 Rapid Test Pro for professional use in point of care (POC) CLIA-waived settings, and the InteliSwabâ„¢ COVID-19 Rapid Test Rx for Prescription Home Use.
Public Health9&10 News

FDA Discusses Use of COVID-19 Vaccine In Kids Younger Than 12

The FDA is now focusing on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children younger than 12. On Thursday, an FDA advisory committee made up of doctors, researchers and scientists met virtually to discuss emergency authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for this age group. The panel members say they’re trying to determine...
Public HealthStreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) Files for Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents in the United States

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it has requested an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Pharmaceuticalswincountry.com

Chile approves J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s Institute of Public Health said on Thursday it had approved the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Belgian laboratory Janssen for U.S. pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson. The single-dose vaccines will arrive through the global COVAX mechanism, which distributes vaccines to low and middle-income countries and...
Public HealthMcKnight's

FDA allows injections, reduced dose of COVID monoclonal antibody therapy

An effective but underused COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy now may be more accessible for long-term care facilities that aren’t equipped to deliver intravenous infusions. The Food and Drug Administration has updated its emergency use approval of REGEN-COV, halving the treatment dose and allowing it to be administered by injection if...
Public Healthmddionline.com

Don't Use This COVID-19 Rapid Test, FDA Warns

FDA warned the public to stop using the Innova SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid qualitative test for diagnostic use. The agency said it has significant concerns that the performance of the test has not been adequately established, presenting a risk to health. In addition, labeling distributed with certain configurations of the test includes performance claims that did not accurately reflect the performance estimates observed during the clinical studies of the tests. Finally, the test has not been authorized, cleared, or approved by FDA for commercial distribution or use in the United States, as required by law.
Medical & Biotechfdanews.com

FDA Won’t Grant Bharat Biotech an EUA for COVID-19 Vaccine

The FDA has declined to authorize Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for emergency use, prompting the Indian drugmaker’s U.S. partner, Ocugen, to instead seek a full approval of the shot through a Biologics License Application (BLA). The agency told Ocugen it needs to see results from an additional U.S. trial...