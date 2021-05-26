Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bill Gates has radical plans to change our food. What’s on the menu?

By Stacy Malkan
usrtk.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Bill Gates has his way, the food in our future will little resemble what’s on our plates today. Gates and his agribusiness industry partners are proposing to transform our food and how it is produced. To the techno-food industrialists, hunger and climate change are problems to be solved with...

usrtk.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Sustainable Agriculture#Food Sovereignty#Food Drink#Radical Change#Natural Food#Plant Based Foods#Organic Food#Ultra#Impossible Foods#Amazon#The Apple Store#Agfunder News#Fortune#African#Agrichemicals#Afsa#University Of Michigan#Recombinetics Inc#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AgriculturePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: Bill Gates says avoiding climate disaster is possible but costly

In 2015, while he was in Paris for the climate change conference, Bill Gates wondered, “Can we really do this?”. In “How To Avoid A Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” the co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation explains why it’s urgently necessary – and really hard – to get to net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases. Drawing on his understanding of technology, innovation, the roles of government and private enterprise, he presents a comprehensive plan for keeping the Earth bearable for everyone.
Agriculturetheapopkavoice.com

Is regenerative agriculture egg-zactly what the planet needs?

In this sustainability story, it’s the chicken. According to Bloomberg, American farmers are tackling the $6.1B US egg industry by raising chickens with regenerative agriculture, resulting in “climate-friendly eggs.”. What is regenerative agriculture?. Modern agriculture was responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, per the EPA. Regenerative agriculture...
AgriculturePhys.org

How a Vietnamese raw pork snack could help us keep food fresh, naturally

A traditional Vietnamese meat snack could hold the key to developing a safe and natural food preservative, addressing the twin global problems of food waste and food-borne illnesses. The fermented pork snack, Nem Chua, is eaten raw but does not cause food poisoning when prepared correctly. This is because friendly...
Agriculturefinancialsamurai.com

Bill Gates Is Buying Up Farmland: 5 Reasons To Invest As Well

Bill Gates has taken on many roles over the course of his career: affable tech nerd, aloof billionaire, tennis player, visionary philanthropist. Recently, he and soon-to-be-ex wife Melinda Gates added a new title to that list: largest owners of US farmland. One way to get rich is to observe what...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Inside Bill Gates’ Private Jet Collection

Bill Gates has caused quite a bit of debate with his private jet travel. The Microsoft founder turned climate activist owns no less than four business jets, which he calls his ‘guilty pleasure’. His collection is worth close to $200 million and features not one but two Gulfstream G650s. What’s more, he has just invested billions of dollars in the world’s largest business jet service provider.
Marketsjustrichest.com

How Much Does Bill Gates Make in a Year, in a Day, and in a Second?

Bill Gates first became a billionaire in 1987. 34 years down the line, his net worth has grown to $126 billion meaning that he has made about $125 billion over the past 34 years. A simple division will reveal that the Microsoft founder has consistently earned approximately $3.7 billion for each year over the last 34 years. Further calculations will show that Gates makes $10.1 million each day and $117 with each passing second.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

Bill Gates' 'Radical' Pro-GMO Agenda? U.S. Right To Know Pushes More Anti-Biotech Silliness

Last month, comedian Russell Brand gave his YouTube followers a 17-minute lecture about Bill Gates' plot to take over the world's food supply and force-feed the developing world genetically engineered (GE) crops. Relying mostly on anti-GMO superstar Vandana Shiva, Brand unsurprisingly got just about everything wrong. Last week, U.S. Right...
AgricultureFood Tank

Our Changing Menu Launches Awareness Campaign About the Climate Crisis

A team from Cornell University recently launched a new website, Our Changing Menu, that helps to illustrate the impacts of the climate crisis on food. The website details how climate change is altering the growing cycles, production, and availability of popular foods, with the aim of motivating people to take action against the issue.
CharitiesUS News and World Report

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates Explore Changes to Charitable Foundation - WSJ

(Reuters) - Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are discussing changes to the structure of their foundation to add more governance and independence, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The co-founders of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce...
Economyrealclearmarkets.com

Fear Culture at Bill Gates's Cascade

At least four employees at the firm, Cascade Investment, complained to Mr. Gates about Michael Larson, his longtime money manager. Read Full Article »
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

Bill Gates’ money manager: What to know about Michael Larson

Michael Larson, Bill Gates’ money manager, has been accused of workplace misconduct, including reportedly engaging in bullying and sexual harassment. On Wednesday, The New York Times published a report saying that Larson’s alleged inappropriate conduct was brought to Gates’ attention by at least six people. Despite those complaints, Larson, 61, continued to manage Gates’ wealth, The Times reported.
Grocery & SupermaketFood Navigator

Whole Foods Market: Plant-based, plant-forward to dominate summer eating trends

As shoppers increasingly incorporate more plants into their diets, Whole Foods Market predicts a summer season where plant-based foods and brands take center plate. Sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products – meat, seafood, eggs, dairy, condiments, and meals – had a breakout year in 2020​ growing 27% to $7bn in measured channels in the year to Dec. 27, 2020, according to SPINS data commissioned by The Good Food Institute (GFI) and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA).
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Biotech colonialism? Comedian Russell Brand claims Bill Gates is ‘buying up stolen land’ to ‘take over the global food system’. Here’s what he got wrong

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. “Why Is Bill Gates Buying Up Stolen Native American Land?” British comedian and actor Russell Brand asked in a recent YouTube video. Relying largely on anti-GMO activist Vandana Shiva, Brand spent nearly 17 minutes warning about the dangers of billionaires taking over the global food system. Here’s what he got wrong.
U.S. Politicsthebulletin.org

Why Bill Gates and John Kerry are wrong about climate change

There’s a recent phenomenon in which smart people, mostly white men, parachute down from a higher plane to tell us mere mortals the truth about fighting climate change. Colorfully dubbed “first-time climate dudes” by journalist Emily Atkin of the newsletter Heated, they invariably offer some version of doom and gloom, whether it’s Bill Gates calling any attempt to rapidly reduce greenhouse emissions to near zero “a fairy tale”, or novelist Jonathan Franzen proclaiming in the New Yorker that we must “accept that disaster is coming.”
AgricultureMother Jones

Bill and Melinda Gates’ Empire of Dirt

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Bill Gates, in his journey from software oligarch to philanthropist, has managed to hang on to a personal fortune worth $127 billion, making him the globe’s second-wealthiest person. As his wife Melinda French Gates’ divorce from him proceeds, it will be fascinating to see what becomes of the couple’s massive holdings of farmland. Together, the Gateses are the United States’ “largest private farmland owners,” the trade journal Land Report recently revealed. They preside over 242,000 acres nationwide, an empire of dirt worth a cool $5 billion—meaning, even one of them leaves the divorce with nothing more than the farms, that person will comfortably retain billionaire status.
BusinessNew York Post

Microsoft CEO weighs in on Bill Gates affair, says company has changed

Microsoft’s CEO has finally weighed in on reports that the tech giant’s co-founder Bill Gates had an affair with an employee two decades ago — and insists that the company’s culture has changed. “The Microsoft of 2021 is very different from the Microsoft of 2000,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told...
Food & Drinksalthealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Microsoft ‘investigated Bill Gates over relationship with employee before he left board’

Bill Gates left the Microsoft board as it investigated his relationship with an employee 20 years ago, new reports claim. Citing unnamed sources, The Wall Street Journal said that board members looking into the matter hired a law firm in late 2019 to conduct an investigation after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with Mr Gates over several years.