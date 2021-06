The Australian dollar made a spectacular rebound from the March 2020 nosedive against the US dollar. But although Australia’s economic recovery has gone from strength to strength, the rally has stalled since March this year. There are a number of factors that could be dampening the positive mood music, negating some of the boost from higher commodity prices. But the real driving force behind the aussie’s sideways action of late is the flatter yield spread between Australian and US government bonds. However, with both the Fed and RBA potentially signalling taking their feet off the accelerator in the coming weeks, are the calm waters about to be roiled?