Houston, TX

Houston’s Cherry Blossom Gala Brings Vital Funds to Victims of a Historic Flood in Vietnam

By Shelby Hodge
papercitymag.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina To, Thu Phi (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography) PC Moment: It would have been the 20th annual gala benefiting Abandoned Little Angels (ALA) had the pandemic not caused cancelation of the 2020 event. So the 19th cherry blossom-infused festival, held in Houston this month, was particularly important. The $200,000 raised helps fulfill the nonprofit’s mission of providing food, clothing, medicine, medical equipment and financial aid to orphans and disabled children in Vietnam.

www.papercitymag.com
