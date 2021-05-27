Houston’s Cherry Blossom Gala Brings Vital Funds to Victims of a Historic Flood in Vietnam

Angelina To, Thu Phi (Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography) PC Moment: It would have been the 20th annual gala benefiting Abandoned Little Angels (ALA) had the pandemic not caused cancelation of the 2020 event. So the 19th cherry blossom-infused festival, held in Houston this month, was particularly important. The $200,000 raised helps fulfill the nonprofit’s mission of providing food, clothing, medicine, medical equipment and financial aid to orphans and disabled children in Vietnam.