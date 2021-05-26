Water line break in Coronado Subdivision

The City invites the community to attend the spring Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication Ceremony, which will be held “virtually” on Saturday, May 22. Last year, the City and Avenue of Heroes Committee postponed the spring ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City decided to hold its next ceremony, in the fall of 2020, via Zoom. Due to restrictions still in place, the City will once again hold a virtual ceremony for this spring’s event.