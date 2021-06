UFC president Dana White says boxing legend Floyd Mayweather should retire, saying that fighting YouTubers like Logan Paul is “just silly.”. Mayweather fought Paul in an exhibition boxing match this past Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The fight went the full eight-round distance, but since it was an exhibition bout no judges were ringside to score the fight. Mayweather definitely had the upper hand in the fight for nearly every round, but the fact he wasn’t able to finish an inferior opponent like Paul has led some to suggest it’s time for “Money” to hang them up. As far as White is concerned, the fact he couldn’t get the finish shows Mayweather should retire.