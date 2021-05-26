Cancel
NHL

If Predators lose series, Game 5 could haunt them

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville Predators were seven minutes and five seconds away from bringing a 3-2 series lead against the No. 1 team in the Western Conference back to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. Instead, the Predators find themselves in win-or-go-home mode after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC...

