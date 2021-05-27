Tamayo's Powers From Demon Slayer Explained

My Hero Academia explained the power of Izuku Midoriya's newest quirk, Fa Jin, with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is now in full swing as Izuku is currently in the midst of his first real effort against someone sent directly by All For One. While it's not his first fight since unlocking all of the remaining abilities within One For All, this fight against Lady Nagant has seen him put his new quirks to the test as they become all the more necessary to survive.