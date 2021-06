New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on May 10 that CUNY students attending in- person classes in the fall will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. “There is no factual argument against the vaccine, and there is no excuse not to get your shot,” Cuomo said. “This vaccine is the weapon that will help us win the war on COVID, and so I urge everyone who still needs to take it to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”