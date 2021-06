New data released by the National Park Service shows just how much Americans miss and love national parks, as reported by Andy Rose of CNN. Yellowstone National Park, for example, hosted 483,159 recreation visits in May 2021, which is an 11% increase from May 2019 (434,385 recreation visits) and the park’s most visited May on record. It should be noted that May 2020 should not be used as a good year-to-year comparison because the park was closed until May 18. Only two of the park's five entrances were open for the rest of the month. So far in 2021, the park has hosted 658,513 recreation visits, up 14% from 2019.