Caribbean Coconut Pumpkin Pigeon Peas

If the title above is confusing, I am convinced you are not alone. This is a confusing recipe. It draws on a lot of different dishes and it comes together like a fancy tuna sandwich. But you must trust me, these Tuna Rangoon Trapizzini are well worth your attention. I think this will be my picnic sandwich of choice all summer long. So what are you looking at? Well, you’re looking at a filling inspired by the American crab rangoon made with Japanese ingredients stuffed into a pizza/sandwich hybrid popular on the streets of Rome. You know, nothing crazy or anything.