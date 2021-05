Over the last two months, a relatively small group of people have met several times to contemplate the history of the Brockway area and to begin plans for a printed update covering the 35 years since the Brockway Story by Lew Reddinger was published for the community’s sesquicentennial (150 years) in 1986. A lengthy but still incomplete list of events has been compiled in need of details before the 200-year anniversary is to be celebrated in 2022.