Wedowee, AL

Wedowee monument serves as Memorial Day reminder

Randolph Leader
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the years following the Civil War, Americans have celebrated Memorial Day, a time to honor those who died while in service to their country. These are the soldiers killed in World War I whose names are inscribed on the monument in downtown Wedowee. Grover Baker. Curtis Brooks. Henry G....

www.therandolphleader.com
Alabama StateMoulton Advertiser

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama StateWSIL TV

Alabama judge handling domestic cases accused of stalking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — State judicial investigators are accusing an Alabama judge of multiple violations of judicial ethics rules. A complaint by the Judicial Inquiry Commission says Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her. It also claims she verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability. The judge has been temporarily removed from duties, and an attorney representing her says most of the allegations aren’t true. Blocton has been a judge since 2017. She handles domestic relations cases in Birmingham.
Wedowee, ALRandolph Leader

High speed chase comes to fiery end on 431

WEDOWEE - A teenage driver fled officers for approximately 40 miles on Saturday afternoon before the chase ended in a fiery crash north of Wedowee. The chase began at Cusseta, south of LaFayette, when Chambers County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a red 2020 Dodge Challenger that was speeding in excess of 100 mph.
Alabama StateRandolph Leader

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES RACHAEL TEET, DECEASED

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANCES RACHAEL TEET, DECEASED. Letters Testamentary on the estate of Frances Rachael Teet, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of May, 2021, by the Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.