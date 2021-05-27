Separate Felton RV park fires break out

FELTON — The typical calm of the valley was pierced Tuesday night by warning sirens as two unrelated trailer park fires broke out within minutes of each other. According to the Felton Fire Protection District, no one was injured in separate blazes at trailer parks on Felton Quarry Road and the 4000 block of Highway 9. Firefighters were initially called at 9:09 p.m. to a fully involved fire in a large, unoccupied recreational vehicle near the 1700 block of Felton Quarry Road. That fire, with assistance from Cal Fire, Bonny Doon and Zayante fire departments, was knocked down with no major threat to the wildland, according to Felton fire officials.