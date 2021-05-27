Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

On new EP, MU grad, singer-songwriter Zach Sullentrup travels highway to the 'Hell Zone'

Columbia Daily Tribune
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePieces of pop culture created during the pandemic are beginning to find their way to audiences. Some address the moment directly, such as the Anne Hathaway-Chiwetel Ejiofor heist flick "Locked Down." Others bear the distinct fingerprints of isolation, anxiety and uncertainty. St. Louis singer-songwriter — and University of Missouri graduate...

www.columbiatribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Tweedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singer Songwriter#Hell#The Hell Zone#University Of Missouri#Tidal Volume#Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
New York City, NYdweb.news

Krisbel, a Groundbreaking Singer and Songwriter Drops a New Electro-Pop Song ‘Aroma’ Featuring Andaluz the Artist

Krisbel, a New York-based singer and lyricist, is creating groundbreaking electronic music that has become a worldwide phenomenon with the stunning single ‘Aroma.’. New York City, New York Jun 17, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Krisbel, a fresh blooded EDM impassioned female vocalist and real music creator, is satisfying her ardent fans with a new fantastic stomping track ‘Aroma‘ featuring Andaluz the Artist for a bright mood. In a short period of time, she has amassed enormous global acclaim. She is highly gifted, and her goal is to fill the hearts of music lovers with her powerful rhythms and pounding tempo. She creates EDM songs of many genres that express various emotions in unique ways using her own trademark flair. She is more than simply a gorgeous face; her vocals are equally captivating, which contributes to the hypnotic nature of her music. The new song combines inventive EDM production with energetic and stylish pop lyrics and performance. It has lots of energy and positive feelings to transport through the music out and around you, as any excellent EDM should, but the melodies offer much more to the blend. The end effect is something that any number of audiences might enjoy.
Spring City, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Renowned Track Coach from Spring City Finds Inspiration to Produce EP with Famous Songwriter

Joe Puleo found inspiration from the late Gabriele Grunewald's battle with cancer to produce a five-song EP with famous songwriter Ken Stringfellow. Spring City resident Joe Puleo — an esteemed track-and-field coach, author, and lyricist — has joined forces with singer and producer Ken Stringfellow, who worked with The Posies and R.E.M., on a five-song EP titled Ten Years To Home: Ken Stringfellow Imagines Puleo, writes Eugene Zenyatta for Philadelphia Weekly.
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Singer-songwriter celebrates release of new album today

During the first few months of 2020, singer-songwriter Kaleb Braun-Schulz was in the early stages of booking his first Midwest tour. Things were looking up for the Mankato-based musician, who had been picking up shows around the state and being invited back. He’s been returning to Duluth multiple times to perform as well as playing in St. Cloud and Minneapolis, along with regular gigs in the Mankato area.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Three new singles from singer/songwriters

-The first time I heard this song from Leonard Herron, I could immediately connect with the mood. It’s subtle, personable, and calm. Herron’s vocal is approachable, accessible, familiar even. The guitar work feels like a jovial brand of folk rock when you get to the chorus. The whole composition feels like an old friend you haven’t talked to since high school. You’re just so glad to see them again. That’s how I feel listening to this one.
Musicallaccess.com

WYEP/Pittsburgh Returns With Its 2021 Singer-Songwriter Competition

First Prize: $500, a fully produced audio track from SEAN MCDONALD at RED MEDICINE RECORDING STUDIO, a photoshoot with RENEE ROSENSTEEL, a consultation session with JEFF BETTEN at MISRA RECORDS, a WYEP Local 913 feature and performance opportunities as public health and safety allow. Second Prize: $350, performance opportunities as...
Corona, CAdweb.news

Upcoming Singer-Songwriter John Allan’s New Melodic Single, ‘King In Zion’ Boosts the Optimistic Senses in US

Promising musician John Allan creates a beautiful saga of uplifting melodies and extraordinary singing in his newly released soundtrack, ‘King In Zion’. Corona, California Jun 19, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Music has its own way of impacting the mass with its rhythmic and lyrical influence. Inspired by this element of music, aspiring singer-songwriter John Allan has devoted his life to art. He has recently released a brilliant soundtrack, ‘King In Zion‘ on major streaming platforms giving the listeners something to look up to. The track is part of his album, ‘A Highway Of Praise Is Filling The Room And Soaring To Heaven’ which has been released recently.
Cell Phoneslionheartv.net

Brisbane-Born R&B Singer-Songwriter Shin Yen releases new single ‘Off’

June 2021 — Brisbane-born R&B singer-songwriter Shin Yen has released his latest single ‘Off’ today, his fourth single in two years. ‘Off’ is a metaphor for a toxic romance, written in the form of a character suffering from phone addiction, struggling to “shut it off”. Sonically inspired by American record producer J Dilla and rapper Anderson .Paak, the single is inspired by the increased use in technology for communications during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shin Yen’s own relationship with technology and his own feelings of how mobile devices have become dominant and irreplaceable in his life.
Musicdailymusicroll.com

British singer-songwriter Brandon Hunt’s latest release ‘Spiral’ is one of the finest pop songs this season

Established singer-songwriter Brandon Hunt brings out the true spirit of the pop genre through his blissful singing and sublime libretto in the track, ‘Spiral’. The independent, Scunthorpe-based musician presents his purest emotions and thoughts in the form of sublime lyrical ballads. Brandon Hunt used to sing cover songs from his favorite artists like Harry Styles, Sam Smith, James Arthur, and many more. He became quite popular on YouTube with the covers. He soon decided to create his own music and released his debut single, ‘Don’t You Call Me’ became a huge hit and was played on 14 radio stations around the world. I have been his fan since then. His newest song, ‘Spiral’ is more polished and pleasing in terms of rhythms and vocal performance. Follow him on Spotify, Instagram, and Twitter for more updates.
MusicLockport Union-Sun

JENNINGS: Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr talks touring, new album

Live music returns on July 1 to Artpark’s Outdoor Amphitheater with a special performance by Georgia-based Blackberry Smoke. The group is on their Spirit of the South tour in support of their latest album, “You Hear Georgia.”. Like many bands, Blackberry Smoke had to learn to adjust to the challenges...
MusicJoplin Globe

Terry Mattingly: Chris Hillman of the Byrds sings (and writes) faith, fame and musical ties that bind

The Byrds’ classic “Turn! Turn! Turn!” didn’t sound like anything on the radio when it hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1965. For starters, the lyrics came from Ecclesiastes, noting “there is a season, and a time for every purpose, under Heaven. A time to be born, a time to die. A time to plant, a time to reap. A time to kill, a time to heal. A time to laugh, a time to weep.”
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Toronto singer-songwriter, Jane Mathew, releases beautiful debut single

Today, Toronto singer-songwriter Jane Mathew releases her debut single ‘No One’ off her forthcoming album ‘Such Perfect Lives’ (out in fall 2021). ‘No One’ is available on all streaming platforms and was premiered via Canadian Beats. The track begins with delicate strums of ukulele and builds into a surprising mix...
Easthampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

A journey into the heart: Singer-songwriter Jake Manzi explores uncertain emotional territory on his debut album

As his first marriage was failing, Bruce Springsteen released his 1987 album “Tunnel of Love,” a record full of introspective, mostly self-produced songs about love gone wrong. It was perhaps Springsteen’s most personal album, and one reviewer suggested The Boss might have posed for the album cover with a bolo tie and tight-collared shirt “to conceal the lump in his throat.”
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

New music review: As a rock duo, Sleater-Kinney kick up a less violent storm

Sleater-Kinney, "Path of Wellness" (Mom+Pop) Do bands owe it to their fans to stick to what first won them an audience, rather than changing with the times? Of course not. Such are the issues and anxieties that Sleater-Kinney fans have struggled with since drummer Janet Weiss left the riot-grrrl band after 2019's "The Center Won't Hold." Singers/guitarists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein carried on with a tour for the keyboard-heavy "Center," leaving loyalists dismayed at the loss of the mighty drummer and the breakup of a feminist sisterhood.
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury singer-songwriter, guitarist enjoys busy work schedule

SHREWSBURY – Many musicians were challenged by restrictions at performance venues from 2020 into 2021. Yet, singer-songwriter and guitarist Bob Moon of Shrewsbury continued working with increased bookings. First, he adapted when musicians were allowed to perform only outdoors. “I’m mostly a lead guitar player for bands, but I can...