On new EP, MU grad, singer-songwriter Zach Sullentrup travels highway to the 'Hell Zone'

Krisbel, a New York-based singer and lyricist, is creating groundbreaking electronic music that has become a worldwide phenomenon with the stunning single ‘Aroma.’. New York City, New York Jun 17, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Krisbel, a fresh blooded EDM impassioned female vocalist and real music creator, is satisfying her ardent fans with a new fantastic stomping track ‘Aroma‘ featuring Andaluz the Artist for a bright mood. In a short period of time, she has amassed enormous global acclaim. She is highly gifted, and her goal is to fill the hearts of music lovers with her powerful rhythms and pounding tempo. She creates EDM songs of many genres that express various emotions in unique ways using her own trademark flair. She is more than simply a gorgeous face; her vocals are equally captivating, which contributes to the hypnotic nature of her music. The new song combines inventive EDM production with energetic and stylish pop lyrics and performance. It has lots of energy and positive feelings to transport through the music out and around you, as any excellent EDM should, but the melodies offer much more to the blend. The end effect is something that any number of audiences might enjoy.