Nearly $1 million in FEMA assistance approved for tornado relief

The County of Randolph is now requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide professional grant application services & grant management services which will be effective through 2023. Services required shall include all grant application services as well as the overall administration of the federal projects upon grant award in accordance with all applicable regulations and procedures. Factors to be considered in the selection will include: Appropriateness of the firm’s proposed scope of services (30 points), Experience of the firm in writing & administering federally funded projects (30 points), Availability and qualifications of key personnel assigned to the project (30 points), and Cost of administrative services to be provided (10 points). Proposals should be submitted to: County of Randolph, Attn: Lisa Holmes, (P. O. Box 228, 12 Broad Street East Wedowee, AL 36278) or they may be submitted via email to holmesl@randolphcountyalabama.gove To be considered, proposals must be delivered to the County of Randolph by 2 p.m., on (Friday, May 21, 2021)