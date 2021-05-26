Nearly $1 million in FEMA assistance approved for tornado relief

The County of Randolph is now requesting qualifications from engineering firms to provide federal grant engineering application services as well as design, surveying, and inspection services should a grant project be funded. This request will be effective through December 2023. Factors to be considered in the award of this contract will include: Overall qualifications of the firm (35 points), Experience of the firm in developing & implementing federal grant projects (35 points), and Qualifications of specific personnel to be assigned to the project (30 points). Proposals should be submitted to: County of Randolph, Attn: Lisa Holmes, (P. O. Box 228, 12 East Broad Street Wedowee, AL). Or they may be submitted via email to holmesl@randolphcountyalabama.gov. To be considered, proposals must be delivered to the County of Randolph by 2 p.m., on (Friday, May 21, 2021).