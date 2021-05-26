Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randolph County, AL

Nearly $1 million in FEMA assistance approved for tornado relief

By Mike McCormick
Randolph Leader
 15 days ago

WEDOWEE - Randolph County Emergency Management Agency director Donnie Knight gave an update on the damage caused by the tornado during the Randolph County Commission meeting on Monday. Knight said 98 of 128 applications for assistance had been approved, for a total of $859,000. "Some have not applied and will...

www.therandolphleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Randolph County, AL
City
Wedowee, AL
City
Wadley, AL
Local
Alabama Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Roads#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Emergency#Relief Work#Alabama Power Company#Ferc#Approved Financing#Debris Removal#Request#Commissioners#Documentation#Bid Documents#Public Submissions#April#Lake Wedowee#Dirt Roads#Private Citizens#Community#Road Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
Related
Randolph County, ALRandolph Leader

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The County of Randolph is now requesting qualifications from engineering firms to provide federal grant engineering application services as well as design, surveying, and inspection services should a grant project be funded. This request will be effective through December 2023. Factors to be considered in the award of this contract will include: Overall qualifications of the firm (35 points), Experience of the firm in developing & implementing federal grant projects (35 points), and Qualifications of specific personnel to be assigned to the project (30 points). Proposals should be submitted to: County of Randolph, Attn: Lisa Holmes, (P. O. Box 228, 12 East Broad Street Wedowee, AL). Or they may be submitted via email to holmesl@randolphcountyalabama.gov. To be considered, proposals must be delivered to the County of Randolph by 2 p.m., on (Friday, May 21, 2021).
Randolph County, ALRandolph Leader

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The County of Randolph is now requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide professional grant application services & grant management services which will be effective through 2023. Services required shall include all grant application services as well as the overall administration of the federal projects upon grant award in accordance with all applicable regulations and procedures. Factors to be considered in the selection will include: Appropriateness of the firm’s proposed scope of services (30 points), Experience of the firm in writing & administering federally funded projects (30 points), Availability and qualifications of key personnel assigned to the project (30 points), and Cost of administrative services to be provided (10 points). Proposals should be submitted to: County of Randolph, Attn: Lisa Holmes, (P. O. Box 228, 12 Broad Street East Wedowee, AL 36278) or they may be submitted via email to holmesl@randolphcountyalabama.gove To be considered, proposals must be delivered to the County of Randolph by 2 p.m., on (Friday, May 21, 2021)
Randolph County, ALRandolph Leader

County Commission hears report on drug court

WEDOWEE - "I have a heart for this program, and it thrills me to see progress with the participants in the program," said Randolph County Drug Court coordinator Diane Warren. Warren gave an update of the program at last Thursday's Randolph County Commission workshop. She said the first drig court...