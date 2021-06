HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Interim Chief of Police Gabriel Camacho took to Facebook late Monday morning to announce his resignation:. It is with a heavy heart that I inform our community that I have submitted my resignation from the City of Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Police Department. While it has always been my intention to establish a long and impactful career here in The Friendly City, the needs of my family will always come first. And, at this time, those needs require me to return home to New Jersey to be with my family and support my loved ones.