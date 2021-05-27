The St. Louis American Weekly Update - 5/27/21

From its brilliant historic and cultural attractions to the amazing food scene, St. Louis is the perfect destination for a quick getaway filled with endless entertainment. This Missouri metropolis blends cosmopolitan flair with Midwestern hospitality and is filled with stunning surprises. Even if you only have 36 hours to visit, St. Louis has an incredible amount of things to do, see, and discover. Visit iconic landmarks like Gateway Arch and meander along St. Louis Riverfront Trail during the day, then sit back in the city’s vibrant bars and clubs in the evening. With lush parks to wander into, fascinating museums to explore, and family-friendly attractions to enjoy, St. Louis makes for an unforgettable vacation. Read the itinerary below to know what to do for 36 hours in St. Louis, Missouri!