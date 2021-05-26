newsbreak-logo
Transitions names Wiest Pete Macky Advocacy Award Winner

Daily Item
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Wiest has been selected to receive the Pete Macky Advocacy Award by Transitions for his exceptional advocacy on behalf of the victims of domestic and sexual violence. “His compassion and attention to the needs of traumatized individuals are hallmarks of the extraordinary depth of character and commitment seen in each of his interactions with people in crisis. He sends a message to people throughout our community that survivors’ lives have dignity,” said members of Transitions staff nominating Wiest. “He is an example to others that heroic service to survivors is worthy, recognized, and should be emulated.”

