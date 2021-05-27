Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

RS Recommends: This Spin Bike Desk Chair Lets You Get a Ride In While Working From Home

By Sage Anderson
Register Citizen
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFor a many, working from home for the past year—and possibly the near future—has meant a ton of hours spent at a desk, in a stiff chair, completely stationary (yawn). Even when the majority of us hadn’t yet converted our hallway closets and guest bedrooms into makeshift offices, experts were already warning about the health risks of prolonged sitting during work hours. But you don’t even have to get on your feet, or pull out the ol’ ergonomic medicine-ball-as-a-desk-chair move to stay active from home. Enter: Flexispot’s Sit2Go.

www.registercitizen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Fitness Equipment#Exercise Equipment#Rs#Ol#Rolling Stone Forget#Sit2go#Lcd#Fitness Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Cars
News Break
Instagram
Related
YogaPosted by
SPY

Equinox+ Lets You Ride With SoulCycle, Box With Rumble and More All From Your Home

2020 was the year of working out from home. Since gyms, fitness studios and other rooms filled with heavily-breathing humans became cesspools of disease, many of us opted for our living rooms instead for getting a sweat on. Peloton and spin bikes became all the rage, home gyms were pieced together with dumbbells, resistance bands and yoga mats, and we all made it work. If you’re not ready to return to your favorite boutique fitness studios, not to worry. You’ve got options for getting a great, studio-worthy workout at home. You’ve got Equinox+.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

How To Stay Motivated While Working From Home

Founder & CEO of Clonefluence, Inc., Cloned gg, and Earidescence helping thousands grow their online presence with networking tactics. With the world in a state of agony for over a year now, individuals are still finding it hard to stick to their normal routines and many are now permanently working from home. Productivity is extremely important to thrive in any field. But during the pandemic, just about everyone in the world was having trouble getting motivated and, most importantly, staying motivated.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

10 best ergonomic office chairs that make working from home more comfortable

There was probably a time in 2020 when you suddenly found yourself doing a full day’s work on a chair that you’d previously only sat on to eat your dinner. And with many offices continuing to work from home, some permanently, now might be the time to bite the bullet and buy a more comfortable alternative.The number of hours we spend sitting to work means that the right ergonomic office chair can greatly reduce the widely reported, negative impact that sitting can have on our bodies. According to the NHS website, in order to sit healthily at your desk, you need...
Sciencepsychreg.org

The Future of Exercise Is Here: Let Science and AI Get You Fit Fast this Summer with the CAROL Bike

CAROL is the innovative exercise bike that uses AI and REHIT (Reduced Exertion High Interval Training) to create personalised workouts that deliver maximum fitness and health benefits in the minimum time. Working out on a CAROL bike has been scientifically proven to improve cardio-respiratory fitness, reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, help with weight loss, and improves other significant health benefits. This is smart tech for smart people who want to optimise their health and spend more time doing the things they love with the people they love, especially in the summer months.
TechnologyBeta News

Employees pick up bad security habits while working from home

One in three employees has developed bad security habits while working remotely according to a new survey. The study from human layer security company Tessian finds younger employees are most likely to admit they cut cybersecurity corners, 51 percent of 16-24 year-olds and 46 percent of 25-34 year-olds report that they’ve used security workarounds.
Fitnessthebitbag.com

Work out and stay in shape while you get more things done!

Sitting for long hours in the office is part of many people’s daily routine. And if you find yourself caught in the same dilemma, you would agree how this can be detrimental to your weight goals but your physical health as a whole. But who says you have to endure the sedentary lifestyle when there’s actually a solution that negates its impact on your life? Well, it’s time for you to learn about Flexispot’s All in One Desk Bike.
Laptopsmakeuseof.com

5 Ways to Keep a Healthy Posture While Working From Home

Whether you're working from home or the office, you should keep a healthy posture. Invest in the proper gear for your workstation to avoid long-term health problems. However, before you upgrade your workstation, you need to know what to look for. To help you make the best choice for yourself, here are a few things you should know.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Hbada Office Task Desk Chair $93.49

Amazon Lightning Deal. Amazon has the Hbada Office Task Desk Chair for a low $93.49 Free Shipping. This is normally $170 so you save 45% off. Hbada home office task chair has a 120 degree tilt tension, pneumatic height adjustable from 17.7" to 21.2", match different stature. Weight capacity: 250lb.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Helinox's Tactical Field Office Lets You Work From Anywhere

Witold Rybczynski explains in his book "Home" that "people didn’t live in homes so much as camp in them" in the Middle Ages. In "Mechanization Takes Command," Siegfried Giedion writes these were times of “profound insecurity, both social and economic, constraining merchants and feudal lords to take their possessions with them whenever they could, for no one knew what havoc might be loosed once the gates were closed behind him. The deeply rooted in the French word for furniture, meuble, is the idea of the movable, the transportable.“
Workoutsisportsweb

How to Burn More Calories While You Work from Home

Are you finding that a sedentary lifestyle is not treating your physique well? Over the past couple of years, working from home has become commonplace, and for a lot of people, it’s here to stay. The key to staying in great shape while working from home is to optimize your office space.
Bicyclescyclingweekly.com

How far can you ride an e-bike on a single charge?

A common concern for people considering an electric vehicle - whether an electric bike or an electric car - is running out of charge and being stranded and unable to get home. That’s pretty unlikely on an e-bike though. Here’s why. You’ll get more than the theoretical range. The theoretical...