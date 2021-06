Contribution will help Canadian transportation industry become global leader in zero-emission vehicles. SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - As it continues to address the impacts of COVID-19, the Government of Canada is laying the groundwork for a green recovery that will create new jobs, grow the middle class, cut pollution and build a cleaner future for everyone. To support that recovery, the government is investing to advance the electrification of transportation and become a global leader in manufacturing low- and zero-emission vehicles, products and technologies.