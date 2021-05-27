Community Connections: It began with Brea but started with Sally – Former interns profiled

If you’re a bit confused by the headline that appears above these words, you’re likely not alone, so let me explain:. In one of the four sections that make up the Crookston Times’ 2021 Community Connections special edition, you will find profiles in a sort of “Where are they now?” vein of 17 former Times summer interns and student writers/photographers who occupied our newsroom during the school year, not for pay like in the summer but instead for academic credit, through a partnership with Crookston High School.