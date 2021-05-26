Cancel
Astronomy

Map Reveals Hidden Dark Matter Bridges Connecting Nearby Galaxies

By Stephen Luntz
IFLScience
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe universe's dark matter does not just exist on the outskirts of galaxies, it also forms bridges between them. Now for the first time, a map has been created showing the connections between thousands of nearby galaxies, including our own. Dark matter, by its nature, is hard to map. Its...

www.iflscience.com
#Map#Galaxy#Dark Web#Universe#Astronomers#Perfect Dark#Penn State#The Astrophysical Journal#Local Group Of Galaxies#The Local Sheet#The Local Group#Nearby Galaxies#Dark Matter Bridges#Cosmological Study#Connections#Immense Distances#Measurements#Filaments#Locating Material#Distortions
Astronomy
