Epson Wins Nine Renowned Red Dot 2021 Awards
Epson Printing and Scanning Solutions Recognized by Prestigious Design Awards for Innovation, High-Quality Product Design, Functionality, and Durability. LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – May 26, 2021 – Epson America today announced it earned nine prestigious Red Dot 2021 Awards for its EcoTank® cartridge-free Supertank printers, document scanners, and SureColor® desktop photo printers. Organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen design center, the Red Dot Award is recognized around the world as one of the most esteemed awards in design. Spotlighted for its innovation, high-quality product design, functionality, and durability across a wide variety of markets, Epson won in the Red Dot product design category for the fifth successive year.www.industryanalysts.com