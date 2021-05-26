Citing stem cell advances, ISSCR extends permissible limit on human embryo research

Fetal liver hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) have been considered appropriate for the management of aplastic anemia owing to their proliferative potential. Bone marrow recovery was possible in some cases; the engraftment potential of these cells, however was unsatisfactory, possibly due to the availability of a smaller number of these cells from a single fetus. The present study explores how we can expand fetal liver hematopoietic stem cells under in vitro conditions. We isolated mononuclear cells from fetal liver and hematopoietic stem cells were identified and analyzed by cell surface marker CD34. CD34+ fetal liver HSPCs cells were separated by magnetic cell sorting positive selection method. HSPCs (CD34+) were cultured by using 5 cytokines, stem cell factor (SCF), granulocyte macrophages-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), interleukin-6 (IL-6), Fms-related tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT-3) and erythropoietin (EPO), in 4 different combinations along with supplements, in serum-free culture media for 21 days. Cell viability continued to be greater than 90% throughout 21 days of culture. The cells expanded best in a combination of media, supplements and 5 cytokines, namely SCF, FLT-3, IL6, EPO and GM-CSF to yield a large number of total (CD34+ & CD34-) cells. Even though the total number of nucleated cells increased in culture significantly, levels of CD34 antigen expression declined steadily over this period.