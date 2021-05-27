Newborn baby survives after pregnant mom killed by stray bullet

Doctors in Baytown, Texas were able to save the baby of a 23-year-old pregnant woman who died after being shot in the head Monday night. Baytown police say Dominique Million was hit in the head in a shooting that occurred outside her residence at the Brixton Apartments at about 6:30 p.m on May 24. Million, who was pregnant at the time, was airlifted to the Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she died from her injuries but her baby girl was successfully delivered, according to ABC13.