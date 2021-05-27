Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baytown, TX

Newborn baby survives after pregnant mom killed by stray bullet

By Ny Magee
Posted by 
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doctors in Baytown, Texas were able to save the baby of a 23-year-old pregnant woman who died after being shot in the head Monday night. Baytown police say Dominique Million was hit in the head in a shooting that occurred outside her residence at the Brixton Apartments at about 6:30 p.m on May 24. Million, who was pregnant at the time, was airlifted to the Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she died from her injuries but her baby girl was successfully delivered, according to ABC13.

thegrio.com
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Baytown, TX
Baytown, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bullets#Stray Bullet#Crime Stoppers#Khou 11#Abc 13#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
Related