See, lots of people know the name “Tony Hawk.” He’s synonymous with skateboarding, he’s had video games named after him, and in general he’s permeated the cultural consciousness so that most people in America are aware of him on some level. The problem is, most of those people either a. do not know what he looks like, b. can’t quite place where they know his name from, or c. do not believe he’s the actual Tony Hawk.