American offshore wind is on the verge of a breakthrough. While the industry has been stuck in regulatory purgatory for much of this century, the recent approval of the Vineyard Wind project, America’s first major offshore wind farm, is set to change that. The next decade will be crucial for the success of the industry, and in turn, the United States's efforts to fight climate change. Despite a slow start and a number of hurdles to tackle, the U.S. could be a world leader in this arena.