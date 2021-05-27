Lafayette riding passion, execution into Class 4 quarterfinals

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Jayden Little doesn’t hide how he felt about his Lafayette Fighting Irish baseball team coming into the 2021 season.

“We knew coming into this year we were good,” Little said. “We never overlooked any team we came across. We easily could’ve overlooked (Chillicothe in Tuesday’s Class 4 sectional), but we just decided to step on the gas the whole time.”

The result is a trip to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Lafayette will travel to Summit Christian Academy in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on Thursday for a spot in the Class 4 semifinal round.

It was a total team effort for the Irish (18-7) as seven different players scored and six Irish tallied hits, led by a 3-for-4 and 3 RBI night from catcher Chance Herie.

“The best thing we’re doing is being consistent every game, bringing it every game,” Herie said. “We wanna prove we want it the most. I think that’s what differentiates us from any other team.”

Since beating Chillicothe the first time on April 27, the Irish have gone 8-3 with all three losses by just two runs. In that same span, six wins have come by at least seven runs.

“We’re playing the game hard,” Lafayette coach Matt Jansen said. “We’re playing the game with lots of passion. We’re playing with energy and executing our game plan. Everything’s rolling for us right now.

“I’m super proud of the guys. We’re just gonna continue that trend as we move forward.”

Down the stretch, the Irish rolled into games with confidence in a game plan of Little and Brayden Luikart on the mound, taking advantage of the ability to start and finish with two of the best pitchers in the MEC. But with Little tossing a complete game Tuesday, the Irish roll into the quarterfinals with a rested lefty in Luikart, who struck out 10 of the 12 batters he faced in four perfect innings against Savannah in the district finals.

“It’s huge. It makes us look forward and confident stepping on the field,” Herie said. “With the fielders we have behind him, we can do great things.”

The Eagles (20-7) enter after a 6-2 win at Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Summit Christian Academy in Lee’s Summit.