Opinion: Prominent San Diegans should promote COVID-19 vaccines. That includes you, Padres players.

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know. It’s been six and a half months since...

Place
Americas
Health
Pfizer
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Women's HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Yes, You Should Get a COVID Vaccine If You’re Pregnant

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that if you’re pregnant, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine. But they aren’t going as far as saying you should. Hardly anyone is. One the one hand, there’s no reason to believe that the vaccine is dangerous during pregnancy. On the other hand, there isn’t a ton of evidence that it’s safe either.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Opinion: Children must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Vaccination of children must be part of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout if Australia is to have any chance of reaching herd immunity, say leading experts in InSight+, the weekly news magazine of the Medical Journal of Australia. Professor C Raina MacIntyre, Head of the Biosecurity Research Program at the Kirby...
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 vaccination, rare heart issues

Reports of heart inflammation among a small fraction of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients, predominantly males under 30, are under review as an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet Friday to further discuss the issue. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of...
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

CDC awards Washington state $46,013,122 to address Covid-related health disparities

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has awarded the Washington State Department of Health and Seattle and King County Public Health $46,013,122 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, U.S. territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is the CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Public HealthVictoria Advocate

Can you mix COVID-19 vaccines?

A: It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure. Because the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been fully evaluated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get two doses of the same vaccine. In exceptional situations in which...
Iowa Statenonpareilonline.com

Iowa launches COVID-19 vaccination promotion campaign

The Iowa Department of Public Health has launched a multi-media marketing campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination. The department said it will aim to inform more Iowans about the benefits of the vaccine and encourage them to get vaccinated. “As eligibility further expands to the pediatric population, it’s also important that...
San Diego County, CAkusi.com

San Diego County inches closer to COVID-19 vaccination goals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County public health officials reported 111 new COVID-19 infections and one death Thursday as first-dose vaccinations inch closer to a county-set goal of inoculating 75% of the eligible population. A total of 2,091,665 people have received one of two doses of vaccines, just over...
Public HealthMcKnight's

CDC issues clinical guidance for treating post-COVID conditions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted detailed interim guidance for clinicians on evaluating and caring for patients who experience lasting symptoms after recovering from COVID-19. Clinical understanding of post-acute COVID is still evolving, the agency noted. Known by other names such as long COVID or post-acute COVID...
Washington StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Should Washington Mandate Covid-19 Vaccinations?

According to The Washington Post, "States with higher vaccination rates now have markedly fewer coronavirus cases, as infections are dropping in places where most residents have been immunized and are rising in many places people have not. States with lower vaccination also have significantly higher hospitalization rates."
Kidsdeseret.com

Here are the side effects that kids got from COVID-19 vaccine trials

Moderna said this week that its COVID-19 vaccine for teens is 100% effective, giving children ages 12 to 17 a near-perfect immunity to COVID-19. “We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 in adolescents,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a press release. “We remain committed to doing our part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Idaho Stateidahocountyfreepress.com

Guest Opinion: COVID-19 fear hurting Idaho student vaccination rates

COVID-19 is the super virus world health officials warned us would someday come and just over a year later, it was everywhere, including Idaho. During the pandemic, over 192,000 Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19, another 2,097 have lost their lives, there is not a single person that COVID-19 did not impact. We’ve learned our best hope in this fight is to follow the science and with the proven results of the vaccines we have a means to end this pandemic. Vaccine distribution has greatly improved, and many Idahoans have received their COVID-19 vaccination, but we are not out of the woods yet. That’s why Idaho State University School of Pharmacy students were recently engaged to help in administering the vaccine statewide in places like Meridian, Idaho Falls, Boise and Nampa. I’m proud of these bright young medical minds who have selflessly joined forces with other healthcare heroes who have stepped up during challenging times. Their actions have saved lives. But in as much as COVID-19 has dominated the news and the world around us, its impact has also become a double-edged sword pushing us toward another disturbing trend brought upon by a human emotion that, if not addressed immediately, may have equally devastating health consequences.
Public HealthSouth Bend Tribune

Feldman: When did 'personal responsibility' become an effective public health strategy?

Many states, including Indiana, have extensively or totally eliminated COVID-19 restrictions. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued the recommendation allowing fully vaccinated individuals to shed their masks, and that social distancing is unnecessary for them in most indoor situations regardless of the vaccination status of others present. There are some exceptions like public transportation and health care facilities.