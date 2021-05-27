Opinion: Prominent San Diegans should promote COVID-19 vaccines. That includes you, Padres players.

COVID-19 is the super virus world health officials warned us would someday come and just over a year later, it was everywhere, including Idaho. During the pandemic, over 192,000 Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19, another 2,097 have lost their lives, there is not a single person that COVID-19 did not impact. We’ve learned our best hope in this fight is to follow the science and with the proven results of the vaccines we have a means to end this pandemic. Vaccine distribution has greatly improved, and many Idahoans have received their COVID-19 vaccination, but we are not out of the woods yet. That’s why Idaho State University School of Pharmacy students were recently engaged to help in administering the vaccine statewide in places like Meridian, Idaho Falls, Boise and Nampa. I’m proud of these bright young medical minds who have selflessly joined forces with other healthcare heroes who have stepped up during challenging times. Their actions have saved lives. But in as much as COVID-19 has dominated the news and the world around us, its impact has also become a double-edged sword pushing us toward another disturbing trend brought upon by a human emotion that, if not addressed immediately, may have equally devastating health consequences.